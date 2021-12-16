Local kitchen spreads holiday cheer with hot meals, clothing drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Christmas is just around the corner and one local business is helping spread holiday joy ahead of the big day.

Ms. Dee's Kitchen is holding its second annual community and customer appreciation giveaway.

With help from local members, Ms. Dee's Kitchen is expecting to feed and clothe 1,000 people on Dec. 18.

Owner Deborah Holton told ABC 27 that it's important to give back to the community.

"Once you realize what a servant is you don't mind giving and helping people and doing it from your heart and that's what we do here at Ms. Dee's Kitchen we serve from the heart," Holton said.

Ms. Dee's Kitchen and local sponsors are giving away hot meals and clothing Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at 717 Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee.