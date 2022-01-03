Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

Local hospitals announced the arrival of the first babies born in 2022!

Capital Regional Hospital (Tallahassee)

Kaisleigh Brooke Mixon was born at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at Capital Regional Hospital, weighing six pound, nine ounces. She is the daughter of Chelsea Murphy and Thomas Mixon.

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital (Tallahassee)

Kanelo Lajuan Walden was born at 2:47 a.m. Jan. 1, weighing seven pound, one ounce. Parents are Tameia Mays and Kalvin Walden.

South Georgia Medical Center (Valdosta, Ga.)

Greyson Nunnally was born at 10:06 p.m. Jan. 1, weighing 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Mother Brittney Baker was presented with a gift package donated by the SGMC Volunteer Auxiliary to commemorate his arrival.