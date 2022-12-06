LOCAL HOLIDAY EVENTS

ABC 27 has you covered with holiday events that are set to take place locally in South Ga and the Big Bend area.

FLORIDA

Tallahassee:



The 36th annual Winter Festival

Takes place on Saturday, Dec.3, in downtown Tallahassee from 3-10 p.m. Local community members will be able to enjoy festivities, holiday lights, food vendors and arts and crafts merchants.

Candy Cane Lane

Takes place in McCarty Park at the Winter Festival on Dec.3 from 3-10 p.m., and will be open on Dec. 4 through Dec.11 from 6-9 p.m.

Holiday Stroll through Cascades Park

Takes place at Cascades Park, located at 1001 S. Gadsden St., on Saturday, Dec.10 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Santa Calling

On Thursday, Dec.8, from 6-8:30 p.m., children may have the opportunity to receive a call from Santa. Registration opens on Monday, Nov.28.

Elf Night at Dorothy B. Oven Park

On Thursday, Dec.15, from 5:30-8 p.m., Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and elves will reportedly make an appearance at Dorothy B. Oven Park. Public parking will be available at Thomasville Road Baptist Church, located at 3131 Thomasville Road, next to the park.

Soul Santa Events

Children up to age 10 will be able to attend Soul Santa, which will be held at the LeVerne Payne Community Center on Friday, Dec.16, from 2:30-6 p.m. and at the Walker-Ford Community Center on Saturday, Dec.17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required.



To register for Santa Calling and Soul Santa events, visit Talgov.com.

GEORGIA

Thomasville:



36th annual Victorian Christmas

Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 in Downtown Thomasville from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature carriage rides, live entertainment, food vendors, strolling carolers, live reindeers, pet adoptions, Visits with St. Nick and more.



Visit Thomasvillega.com/attractions for more information.

