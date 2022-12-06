LOCAL HOLIDAY EVENTS

Watch Now
Posted at 11:46 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 11:46:33-05

ABC 27 has you covered with holiday events that are set to take place locally in South Ga and the Big Bend area.

FLORIDA
Tallahassee:

  • The 36th annual Winter Festival
    • Takes place on Saturday, Dec.3, in downtown Tallahassee from 3-10 p.m. Local community members will be able to enjoy festivities, holiday lights, food vendors and arts and crafts merchants.
  • Candy Cane Lane
    • Takes place in McCarty Park at the Winter Festival on Dec.3 from 3-10 p.m., and will be open on Dec. 4 through Dec.11 from 6-9 p.m.
  • Holiday Stroll through Cascades Park
    • Takes place at Cascades Park, located at 1001 S. Gadsden St., on Saturday, Dec.10 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Santa Calling
    • On Thursday, Dec.8, from 6-8:30 p.m., children may have the opportunity to receive a call from Santa.
    • Registration opens on Monday, Nov.28.
  • Elf Night at Dorothy B. Oven Park
    • On Thursday, Dec.15, from 5:30-8 p.m., Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and elves will reportedly make an appearance at Dorothy B. Oven Park.
    • Public parking will be available at Thomasville Road Baptist Church, located at 3131 Thomasville Road, next to the park.
  • Soul Santa Events
    • Children up to age 10 will be able to attend Soul Santa, which will be held at the LeVerne Payne Community Center on Friday, Dec.16, from 2:30-6 p.m. and at the Walker-Ford Community Center on Saturday, Dec.17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Registration is required.

To register for Santa Calling and Soul Santa events, visit Talgov.com.

GEORGIA
Thomasville:

  • 36th annual Victorian Christmas
    • Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 in Downtown Thomasville from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature carriage rides, live entertainment, food vendors, strolling carolers, live reindeers, pet adoptions, Visits with St. Nick and more.

Visit Thomasvillega.com/attractions for more information.

  • Tree of Lights
    • Dec. 6 on the front lawn of John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital at 6 p.m. The event will feature Santa Claus, holiday music, refreshments, hot chocolate and s'mores.
