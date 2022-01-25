Watch
Local health entities respond to FDA's ban of monoclonal antibody treatments

FDA pulled emergency use authorization Monday
Marta Lavandier/AP
A nurse enters a monoclonal antibody site, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Numerous sites are open around the state offering monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to tour the state touting the use of monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for those who get sick with COVID-19 and to relieve pressure on hospitals. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 14:42:03-05

Multiple area health entities have stopped use of two monoclonal antibody treatments in response to a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA announced Monday afternoon the limitation of use of monoclonal antibody treatments, bamlanivimab and etesevimab (administered together) and REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), to only when the patient is likely to have been infected with or exposed to a variant that is susceptible to these treatments.

The FDA added in the news release that based on data, because the two treatments are highly unlikely to be active against the COVID omicron variant, the treatments are not authorized for use in the United States or any of its territories at this time.

The FDA did not rule out re-authorization of the two monoclonal antibody treatments.

Both treatments were previously allowed to be used under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization designation.

The omicron variant is the latest outbreak of COVID worldwide.

The Florida Department of Health said in a news release Monday night that all monoclonal antibody treatment state sites would close until further notice.

In a statement to WTXL ABC 27 on Tuesday, a spokesperson with the South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta noted that once the emergency use authorization for the two monoclonal antibody treatments were removed, SGMC removed any stock it had from its inventory and is no longer using the treatments.

According to the National Infusion Center Association, a nonprofit trade association that lists monoclonal antibody treatment locations nationwide, there were a combined eight medical facilities in the area that were confirmed to provide monoclonal antibody treatments.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

