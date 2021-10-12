Local groups help Afghan refugees settle in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Afghan refugees are making their way into Florida's Capital City.

The International Rescue Committee focuses on resettling families displaced from their countries due to hardships from across the world, and now they're focusing on helping the people that have helped the United States for over 20 years.

"In different capacities, either through their position as interpreters or they had involvement with the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan," said Leann Halsey of the International Rescue Committee.

Leaving your home country isn't easy, and after the unrest in Kabul, after American troops pulled out in Afghanistan earlier this year, most are coming to Tallahassee with nothing.

The IRC works off of federal funds and donations to help place "arrivals" in apartments and permanent homes.

Riley O'Brian works with refugees to help get them settled in their new city.

"Anything you need when you think about setting up a new apartment, so internet, we give them phones when they first get here, so really anything you think you would need when arriving to a country for the first time," said O'Brian.

The IRC also works to get children their immunizations enrolled in school and helps parents find jobs.

"We really want to make sure that our clients have the resources that they need to support themselves and support their family," said Karrissa Hammett of IRC.