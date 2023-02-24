Local group works to help refugees one year after the start of Ukrainian war

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — While they are not on the ground overseas, Kristen Barnett of Neighborly said her organization wants to help refugees in the Big Bend region one year after the start of the war in Ukraine.

Neighborly, a faith-based non-profit, walks with them by driving them to doctor’s appointments, taking them grocery shopping and helping them learn English. They have worked with almost 100 refugees from Afghanistan, Syria, Colombia and the Congo.

But, to fully understand the process, we asked, "What is the process for Ukrainian refugees to get to the United States because I know it is a little different from other refugees seeking asylum?"

"The president created something called Uniting for Ukraine last April where they use family sponsorships,” Barnett said. “So, a family in the US agrees to fully financially support and help resettle another family from Ukraine."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, a Thomasville native, said the U-S will help Ukraine for as long as it takes.

"As long as Ukraine continues to conduct operations and continues to work to take back it's sovereign territory, we will be there with them,” Austin said.

While they have not worked with Ukrainians locally quite yet, Neighborly will be assisting a woman who is still adjusting to her new life.

"Her response was 'Thank you, I need someone to talk to. How exactly can you help because there are so many things we don't understand about America,’" Barnett said. "So, there are a lot of hurdles, and so how we respond is we will meet with that family next week, sit down with them for tea and just kind of like map out some next steps.”