Local foundation holds festival to support pancreatic cancer research efforts

A local foundation held a family fun day music festival on Sunday to raise awareness and money for pancreatic cancer research efforts.

The Judy Field Memorial Foundation held the event at Maclay Gardens where guests were able to enjoy live music, various food vendors, and children were able to play multiple different kinds of games. All proceeds from the festival are set to go towards the foundation.

The foundation was established back in 2016 by Katie Pernell, after her mother Judy passed away due to late detection and a painful battle. "If I can make a difference with even just one more patient and one more family simply by just spreading awareness about pancreatic cancer, I feel like she would be very proud," Pernell expressed.

Stacy Hartmann, co-founder of the foundation, said they saw a vision for the Tallahassee community and what they needed and wanted, and there was no event like an outdoor music festival, of this caliber in the community.

Since beginning the foundation, more than $75,000 have been donated to pancreatic cancer research, a common disease that takes about 80% of its victims within five years and kills more people than breast cancer.

Pernell said they plan to continue hosting the festival.