Local foundation helping crime victim survivors impacted by violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Helping crime victims who have lost a family member to homicide...

That's what Pat Tuthill is doing with the Peyton Tuthill Foundation.

Pat Tuthill works with local law enforcement, and through her foundation, she helps crime victim survivors navigate the criminal justice system and provides ongoing emotional support.

The foundation also gives out scholarships to young adults whose lives have been torn apart by violence.

"Families are emotionally, physically, and psychologically traumatized…the raw pain always exists, it doesn't go away and people do not move on, they learn to move forward one step in front of the other."

The Hearts of Hope Scholarship is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year.

Applicants must participate in grief counseling to qualify for the scholarship which the foundation can help with finding.