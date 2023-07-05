Local food truck at Tallahassee's Independence Day celebrations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dozens of people are at Tom Brown Park celebrating the Fourth of July at the City of Tallahassee's Celebrate America festivities. They're enjoying live music, the firework show and local food vendors like Mardi Gras Sno-Balls.

David Paul is the owner of Mardi Gras Sno-Balls. He comes to the City of Tallahassee's Fourth of July Celebrations every year.

"18 years, so as long as we've been in existence we've been here," said Paul.

And you can always find them in the same place.

"Same spot, maybe one spot over, but we've mainly been in this spot right here every year," said Paul.

Even though the same truck has been parked here for almost two decades, his menu has changed a bit.

"We've increased our menu a little more," said Paul. "Before it was just snowballs. Now its a combination of snowballs, root beer floats and cotton candy."

Paul looks forward to seeing familiar faces every year. He said at some points in the night, he has a 15 to 20 foot line of people.

"They come out just to get a snow ball and just say hey but we get a lot of repeat customers a lot," said Paul.

One of those people is Matthew Bouchard. He has been at Tom Brown since 10:30 this morning watching everyone get set up.

"Hopefully I'll stay all day if I don't get too hot and watch the fireworks," said Bouchard.

It's a tradition for Bouchard to come to the city's Independence Day celebrations.

"I came here back in 1998 when Tim McGraw was was here and I also came when Keith Urban was here," said Bouchard.

He thinks this is the best place in town to celebrate the holiday.

"It has been real fun," said Bouchard. "I love the music, love the camaraderie and all that that's here. A lot of fun stuff and good people here."

And Paul agrees with him.

"I have no holidays in my life, but my holiday is out here and it's fun because at least you're out with everybody and the people, see what's going on and you're right in the middle of everything so it's fun," said Paul.

Bouchard is excited to celebrate the holiday with his community.

"Thank God for my freedom and go USA!"

Live music is set to start at 7 p.m. and the firework show will start at 9:45, but Paul and the snowball truck will be at the park until 11 p.m.