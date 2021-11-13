Local farm offers goat yoga to bring joy to others' lives

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Down a long, winding dirt road in rural Tallahassee is a micro-farm founded on a love of animals and a passion for sustainability. This micro-farm is also bringing people joy through a unique form of yoga.

"I've had people after class say, 'You know this is the first time I've been able to breath this year,'" said Crystal Crowell, a certified yoga instructor.

Goat House Farm was founded in 2015. It is a non-profit that specializes in the education of goats, particularly for first time goat owners — teaching them how to take care of them. It also offers solace and a connection to nature through yoga with goats.

"Our goat yoga has two purposes: one to obviously help support programming on the farm but we also reach out to local organizations to do fundraisers for them," said Melissa Hughes, Director of Goat House Farm.

Hughes said that they want to give back to the community in a fun way.

"When folks come out and visit the goats, it's good for their health, it's a great way to relieve stress and obviously our goats love it too," said Hughes.

Classes at the Goat House Farm are free and for every level.

"We want to create a space that is safe and comfortable and welcoming and non-judgmental," said Crowell. "We want everyone to feel like they can do and be everything their body is asking."

Their only purpose: To bring joy.

"I've had one person come up and say that her father had passed away a couple of months prior and that this was the first time she had let herself smile and have joy and that's just a special thing that we get to partake in," added Crowell.

Not used to taking savasana with a goat.? No problem. Goat yoga is for everyone.

"We have people come out who have never touched a goat and they're nervous and anxious and afraid and by the end of class they might be laying their head on one of the goats," said Crowell.

An escape not far from home, but a world away. A place where you also can't help but smile.

"Just have some joy even if you just sit there and snuggle a goat if it brings you joy, rock on, do it," said Crowell.

The farm is open for visits by appointment only on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and never charges a fee, though donations are accepted. You can make an appointment on their website by clicking here.