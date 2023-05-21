Local family plans to showcase art in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — One local family has plans to bring an art program back to their hometown of Monticello.

The Barnhart family has had limitless success in the art industry with portfolios that include the likes of Disney World, Circus World and Cypress Gardens.

Christopher Barnhart shares more about what type of services The Art Hub can provide in the future.

"To teach students, to teach kids, teach adults, teach whole families... to be frank with you whole families would be ideal to teach art classes, sculpture, pottery," Barnhart said.

The program is still in the early stages, but they are hoping to include gardening and horticulture as part of their program once it's up and running.