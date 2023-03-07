Local drug resource center sets up free NARCAN stands

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Nurse Practitioner Lori Harrison said that opioid addiction is an epidemic. "It's a nationwide crisis and we need to intervene and do something about it,” Harrison said.

That something comes in a red newspaper stand full of this live saving drug. It's NARCAN, a nasal spray for emergency use in the event of an overdose.

"Your friend and family member is usually who are the majority that are with you when an overdose occurs,” Harrison said. “EMS comes later."

Disc Village is partnering with several agencies that will have over 13 stands, stocked with NARCAN across the Big Bend. One of the newest one’s going up at the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Outreach Coordinator Tiffany Cessna said she hopes the NARCAN will be picked up by those who want to help others.

"You can't always help people immediately with their substance disorder,” Cessna said. “But, if a family member has access to NARCAN, they might feel better and more prepared for if something happens."

These stands are not just at places like the sheriff's office or DISC Village.

They are also located at small businesses and other places frequented by the public so people can grab their NARCAN for when they need it.

Harrison said that people have been able to administer this life-saving spray because of this accessibility.

"I have had several clients come in and say 'Hey, thank you so much for providing us with that NARCAN,’” Harrison said. “’We did use it on a friend or a neighbor or a family member and we just appreciate that you're getting it out to the community.'"

