Local DJ starts mobile closet for people in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Terry Schneggenburger is the not the kind of person to post about himself or put himself out there. But with his mobile closet idea he decided this was worth going out of his comfort zone.

Instead of donating his old clothes to traditional donation drop-offs, Schneggenburger decided to give away his old clothes to people in need.

"I just started making a collection of clothes I didn't need so that's kind of where the title came from because it literally started from a DJ's closet," he explained.

Schneggenburger decided to start a mobile closet when a cafe with a similar concept closed. He posted about it Tuesday, on several local Facebook groups to garner more donations. It was definitely out of his comfort zone, but the response paid off.

"Just putting myself out there and getting that response just really meant a lot," he said. "And I feel like it pulled people together and I feel like it got people thinking like 'huh what can I get rid of?'"

Lorinne Myatt, owner of native gems and jewelry, saw Schneggenburger's post and decided she wanted to partner with him. Once her Midtown store front opens in a few months it will be an easy place for people to drop off donations for the mobile closet.

"This is a prime central location and I figure we can be a drop off point for people to bring the donations as opposed to trying to meet him," Myatt said.

She says she would even allow him to put his mobile closet at the store... she says helping him is something she felt she needed to do.

"There's probably not many years ago that I would have been someone who needed his help," she said. "I think everything comes full circle and think we should help each other as much as possible."

Schneggenburger says the response in 24 hours has been overwhelming but ultimately he's thankful people want to help.

"I'm doing a lot of work on the back end to make sure this runs so I'm just really thankful for everyone who's replied and reached out."

Schneggenburger does have a calendar for people to sign up to donate. You can click here to see that calendar. He's currently in need of men's clothes but will take whatever people have to offer.