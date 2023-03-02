Local disabled man cleans up neighborhood

A red wagon, 2 trash bags, a bucket, and his dog Mr. Buddy, that's what it takes to clean up old Bainbridge Road.

Derek Bragg believes in doing his part to clean up his Tallahassee neighborhood, by going out every day and picking up trash after people.

Derek has been picking up bottles, cans, and wrappers, for 3 ½ years along old Bainbridge Road and sideroads. But the question on everyone’s mind is why?

“First of all, I don't like seeing it on the road, the grass grows better when the product is off the ground,” said Bragg. It takes sacrifice to do a job like this.

Derek's been side swiped twice on the busy road, and his dog once, but Derek and buddy keep coming back. Not even his disability keeps him from cleaning up and doing his share.

“What I would like people to get from this is you can be disabled and still do things; I’m just trying to leave the planet better than when I got here,” said Bragg.

