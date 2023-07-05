Local companies increasing mosquito control

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local pest companies are adding more houses to their mosquito treatments after cases of malaria are popping up in South Florida. The CDC has confirmed four cases of malaria from mosquitoes in the sunshine state so far.

Franchise owner of the pest control company Truly Nolan in Tallahassee James Hegler said they've been getting more calls from people worried about mosquitoes in the past few weeks.

He said people are seeing more mosquitoes because of the weather.

"We have been extremely busy this summer. Warmer weather this year just brings out all the bugs," said Hegler. "Everything is out hatching and doing its thing for the summer months."

Mosquitoes can lay up to 200 eggs at one time. Hegler said dumping out any standing water in your yard and cleaning out your gutters can help reduce the amount of mosquitoes you're seeing at home, but if they're becoming a nuisance, you can call companies like his to come and inspect and spray your home.

