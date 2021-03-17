Local colleges focusing on food insecurity in students during pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FAMU, FSU and TCC are working to bring more awareness to food insecurity, highlighting the growing need since the pandemic began.

"About 43percent stated that they had sometimes or often in the last 30-days been afraid that they wouldn't be able to meet their food needs," said Haley Gentile, manager of the Food for Thought Pantry at FSU.

Gentile is talking about a survey conducted by their pantry, Second Harvest, FSU staff and partners about the status of food insecurity on campus.

Something she says has increased concern because of the pandemic.

Their pantry has been providing students access to food since 2009.

Tallahassee Community College is tackling the issue as well with more outreach over the past year to get the word out about Talon's Market.

"Although they may be remote we are still open, we are still managing this pandemic with them by offering them services with Talons Market," Dr. Gerald Jones, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs.

FAMU is on board with its neighbors.

"We have a food pantry within the clinic and we do a number of food distributions," said Tanya Tatum, Student Health Services Director.

All schools working to keep students focused on their studies by eliminating their hunger.

"We've got some resources and some supplies we want to make sure we get that to anybody who needs it," said Tatum.

Helping students rebound from a year of uncertainty.