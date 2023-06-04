Local church stages competition to help families in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Killearn Methodist Church is helping children in need through a cornhole competition.

It is raising awareness for the non-profit Safe Families for Children. The event is helping families in need when they're in crisis and don't have a support system to rely on.

ABC 27 spoke with Mike Toluba, the associate pastor for the church.

He says the event helps them support the organization.

"It brings people together from different parts of the city, from different backgrounds, different churches, and people that are interested in providing resources for families and children in the community," Toluba said.

Forty people competed in the cornhole tournament Saturday.

Prizes included custom cornhole bags with the churches logo on it, and gift cards to several businesses around Tallahassee.