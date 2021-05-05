Local businesses react to Florida executive order to lift COVID-19 restrictions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mike Ferrara owns Cabos Island Grill & Bar.

"If they want to come in without a mask they can come in, and we'll just have to protect ourselves, said Ferrara.

He says despite his feelings about lifting the county mask mandate, they won't enforce masks on people who don't want to wear them.

The only way they see that working is if staff continues masking up.

"Mainly, to protect our employees but also to respect our customers," said Ferrara.

He says the news wasn't surprising, but for Justine Spells and her staff at Railroad Square Craft House they would have liked more time.

"It didn't give us a lot of time to look into the details of it, said Spells, CEO and co-owner of the Craft House.

Spells says after speaking with her employees, they aren't comfortable with guests going mask-less.

They'll be asking customers to be patient as they make decisions for their safety.

"Please just be compliant and understanding or just choose not to go there," said Spells.

Leon County commission chair Rick Minor tells ABC 27, businesses still have the right to have their own safety measure for the virus.

" If you're a business owner you still have the right and ability to have the masks sign at the front of your door and have any type of safety precautions that you deem fit," said Minor.

Decisions both these businesses are making to safely rebound.

"Making sure my staff stays safe," Ferrara said.

