Local businesses prepare for boost in business for game day weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "This being our third Sweet Sixteen appearance, it's kind of becoming a thing now for us," said Eric Pounders, marketing director with For the Table Hospitality.

Pounders said they expect a sea of garnet and gold this weekend.

They represent three College Town businesses: Madison Social, Township and Italian Centrale Parlor.

"To be able to have the team going and doing well people wanting to get out and support the businesses is definitely gonna help 2021 rebound after 2020," said Pounders.

Now they are prepping, trying to keep fans safe while they enjoy the game.

Masks are mandatory if you're not eating, tables are socially distanced and a text message system is in place to prevent crowding for people waiting to get in.

But those aren't the only businesses looking forward to the 'Noles being in the NCAA tournament.

"It's gonna be a busy weekend," said Mike Goldstein, owner of Capital City Pedicabs.

Goldstein will be pedaling a bit more this weekend.

He said with sports back in play for the Seminoles, the financial impact has increased and the basketball tournament brings in more rides.

"I think that will be the catalyst of the weekend because we've got a scrimmage that's officially open to the public again, Baseball weekend and the end will be Basketball on Sunday," said Goldstein.

Businesses hoping for a win-win, both for the Seminoles and their bottom line.

"We want to appreciate 'Noles fans that want to come out and support," said Pounders.