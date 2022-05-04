Local businesses expecting large surplus from Mother's Day weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local business owners have experienced high costs when it comes to food and supplies in the last two years.

It may all be worth it once the extra customers from Mother’s Day Weekend start pouring in.

Historically Mother’s Day has been a leading holiday to celebrate at restaurants. According to the National Restaurant Association Mother’s prefer local dinning.

With over 5 years in the food industry Wahoo Seafood and Grill has noticed a change within the last two years.

Assistant General Manager at Wahoo Seafood Grill, Brylee Tew says, “A lot of the things that we need all the time is really hard to get from the people that we order from, and the prices as well has affected us a lot because they’ve gone up too.”

Due to the surplus in the cost for supplies restaurants have no choice but to raise their prices.

Tew says, “We recently did a menu update where our prices went up 1 or 2 dollars, but we try to keep it pretty fair.”

Also open for over 5 years Climmie’s H&M BBQ and Soul Food believe that the upcoming holiday could be enough to keep everything at bay.

Owner Climmie Mosley says, “Well we’re happy that Mother’s Day is coming up. Usually on the holidays we do a little better and have a couple of more extra caterings. So people still come out and eat pretty heavy on Mother’s Day and we’re always pretty busy.”

According to the National Restaurant Association 4 in 10 consumers plan to eat out this Mother’s Day. Both restaurants would like to thank the community for their continued support and hope to see you this weekend.

