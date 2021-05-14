Local businesses, events react to CDC loosening restrictions for fully vaccinated people

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After more than a year of masking up to stop the spread of COVID-19, news that people who are fully vaccinated can take them off is getting mixed reactions.

"Now it's going to become more difficult to police anyone who doesn't have a mask even if they are or are not vaccinated," said Darryl Darby.

Darby has received his first dose of the vaccine.

He said while he's hoping he won't have to wear a mask much longer, determining who else has the vaccine is the issue.

"People are just going to slowly stop wearing masks," Darby said.

Businesses in the area say that uncertainty is why they are keeping their mask requirements.

"Right now we still want to be safe for our customers," Gregory Cohen, owner of Lofty Pursuits said.

Cohen says he is waiting for more people to get vaccinated and also for those vaccines to become more available for young children.

"They don't have a vaccine for people under twelve, and frankly, that's the majority of our customer base," said Cohen.

Across town, Obsessions Gift Shop co-owner is in the same boat.

"I don't want to intrude on a person's privacy so I will keep up my sign that says required," Betty Proctor said.

Events like Springtime Tallahassee tells ABC 27 people attending their event who are fully vaccinated can do that.

They will have masks available for people who need them and recommend social distancing saying the fairgrounds give ample room to spread out.

"I don't know if it'll be good or bad," said Darby.

A choice that many businesses now have to make as the world transitions back to life without masks.