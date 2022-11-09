Local business collecting stockings for troops

One local business is asking the community's help to spread some Christmas cheer.

Abbey Funeral Home Tallahassee Memorial Gardens is collecting stockings to send overseas to our troops.

You can pick up a stocking from them, fill it with snacks, games, and hygiene products, and drop it back off to be sent to troops who will be gone for Christmas.

Funeral Director Christina Ohm is excited to be able to support our armed forces this holiday season. "Well, a lot of them don't have like people to send them stuff and for Christmas, we just want to bring some cheer for them," said Ohm.

This is their seventh year they've done stockings for troops. Ohm said they have about one-thousand stockings to send out to two naval groups this year.

Thursday is the last day to fill a stocking before they're sent overseas.