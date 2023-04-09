Local boys scout group help with Lake Munson cleanup efforts

Efforts were underway in Tallahassee Saturday to clean up a lake that's been under threat from pollution and harmful algae blooms.

Boy Scout Troop 23 was up early Saturday morning to help pickup trash around Lake Munson. Part of the day included a presentation from Leon County Public Works on the efforts to cleanup the lake and keep the environment healthy.

Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban said the focus on the lake has been in the works for a long time.

"Now it's a talking point, it's a focal point. We're talking about it in our meetings, we have agenda items that are coming back every six months with updates, we have testing being done every month including aerial surveys," said Caban. "I'm happy people are living on the lake, going to the lake for recreation, it's a priority now."

The Lake Munson drawdown was extended through Spring 2024 at the last county commission meeting on March 21.

The drawdown will help with cleaning up trash. It will also help with containing sediments and reducing algae blooms.