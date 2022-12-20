Local Big Bend organizations teaming up to help families in need pay their utilities bills as winter closes in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Families are getting ready to see the cost to heat their homes going up compared to last year. On average, natural gas heating is expected to increase by $200 this year. With homes that use electric, heating is expected to go up by just over $120.

With inflation impacting so many families, it's important to save where you can, especially on keeping your family warm. Talquin Electric Cooperative and Capital Area Community Action Agency are working together to help families with this across the Big Bend.

"When it comes like this morning, BAM, it's here," said Nina Self, the Chief Operating Officer of Capital Area Community Action Agency.

Self is talking about the cold temperatures Monday morning. The agency is a local nonprofit working with all local electric companies like Talquin Electric and the City of Tallahassee to help low-income families pay their utility bills and weatherize their homes.

The Capital Area Community Action Agency can provide up to $5,000 a year for a family towards their utility bills. To qualify to get those utility bills paid this winter, your gross total household income has to be 150% or less of the current federal poverty level. According to Healthcare.gov, the federal poverty level for a family of four is about $28,000.

"Our elderly or disabled they depend on that not only for their heat but their medication and medical equipment they have to keep going so in some cases it could be a life saver," said Self.

If the agency notices your family needs help with utility bills a lot, they'll add insulation and weather stripping to your home to make sure it's more energy efficient. They'll even help you pay for those repairs up to $5,000. Both renters and homeowners can qualify based on income.

For a three-person household, the maximum annual income cannot exceed $40,000, something Self says can have a huge impact this winter.

"That is very helpful to help keep people safe and warm during those cold snaps, " Self explained.

Samantha Jessee, the Communications and Outreach Manager with Talquin Electric, says people at home can do their part in keeping utility bills down.

"One of the easiest ways is to lower your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower and to think outside of the box to add layers of clothing, thick socks, cuddle under warm blankets," Jessee advised.

The Capital Area Community Action Agency can help up to 15,000 families in the Big Bend every year.