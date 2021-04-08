Local bar offers employees $100 gift card to get vaccinated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One bar in Tallahassee is finding a unique way to get its employees vaccinated.

The Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar is offering a $100 Amazon gift card to any of its employees who get vaccinated.

This comes as state officials lowered the vaccine age to everyone 18 and older.

The owner of The Brass Tap says employees are excited about this opportunity.

"Anything we can do to assist that so that the world gets back to normalcy and our customers get back to normalcy gives us a great pleasure to do that," says owner and franchisee Bharat Chhabria

Multiple employees are already in the process of getting their COVID-19 vaccination