Local ballet troupe celebrates 35 years with ballet performance

One local ballet troupe is celebrating a major milestone this weekend.

The ballet company, Pas de Vie, is celebrating 35 years of being established since 1988. Natalia Botha and her husband Charles Hagan started the company.

Pas de Vie began with a handful of dancers at the old Northwood Mall but now have grow to over 30 performers for this weekend's performance of Saturday Night Hoedown.

The show is set to take place May 27 at 8 p.m. and May 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Lee Hall Auditorium.

There is a pay what you can policy in order to make the show accessible to as many people as possible.