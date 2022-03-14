Local artists sought to design an iconic installation at Pedrick Pond Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This year’s Knight Creative Communities Institute (KCCI) Catalyst Class will bring a greater love for literacy to one of Tallahassee’s most beautiful parks.

The Fully Booked, Tallahassee placemaking project will create literary-inspired exhibits along the trail at Pedrick Pond Park, a Leon County park. The park’s nearly one-mile trail is adjacent to the Leon County Eastside Branch library, making it a perfect spot to explore.

This concept was unanimously approved by the Leon County Commission at the Tuesday, March 8, 2022 meeting.

The team’s Fully Booked placemaking project concept is to have an iconic piece of art to serve as a photo backdrop for programming, book clubs, and field trips. This interactive book-inspired element would be supported by a story trail where people read a “book” on signs as they walk around the park. In addition, book themed benches and a hammock garden could invite people to enjoy the park and check out hammocks from Leon County’s new “Library of Things” program.

The Catalyst team is now accepting proposals from local artists and creatives to design the main iconic element. Following are a few highlights for the main iconic piece, and more details can be found in the Request for Proposals (RFP). Click here to view the RFP . Proposals can be uploaded via the application HERE. It is free to submit a proposal.

Eligibility:

Open to all artists ages 18 and older. If someone is younger than 18 a letter of support from their guardian must be included in the proposal.

Final artwork must be able to be produced and installed within three months from the date of selection (estimated installation time frame is August 2022).

Artists must have a portfolio of relevant work available for review.

Proposals must incorporate 3-D elements for consideration; 2-D elements are allowed only in conjunction with other existing 3-D elements.

The artwork should:

Improve civic engagement.

Provide an interactive space that allows visitors to engage physically and mentally with the installation.

Proposals will be accepted until May 1, 2022. The artist selected for this project may receive a budget of up to $55,000 to carry out the design, fabrication, and installation of their work.

Through art, this is an opportunity to bring together all ages of residents, students, artists and organizations to incorporate a blend of delightfully unexpected surprises along the trail and create a place where a love for reading can be celebrated as a community.

Those interested in donating or becoming a sponsor are encouraged to reach out KCCI Community Catalyst Gjergj Ndoja or e-mail tlhfullybooked@gmail.com.