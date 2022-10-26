Local agencies push for more voters in low voter turnout areas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "Get out there and vote," Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said.

A bigger push to get people to exercise their right to vote. By targeting areas with the lowest voter turnout.

Right now, areas that house a large student population are low in voter turnout numbers. Areas such as Precinct 1313 on the Southside of Tallahassee. So far, their voter turnout rate is at 4.9% out of a population of 2,220.

"We wanted to see if a targeted effort would make a difference. So, we're targeting that precinct," League of Women Voters president Trish Neely said.

College officials believe that number is low due to students moving from out of town and not wanting to be involved in voting process

"What we've done especially for FSU and FAM, we've got early voting sites and election day sites right in the heart of campus," says Earley.

But this isn't stopping local voting rights groups from trying.

On campus organizations have even joined in on the push for a larger voter turnout. Organizations such as FAMU's Greek life, National Pan-Hellenic Council, and the Professional Fraternity Council have hosted registration rallies to help incite students.

Now, the Tallahassee's League of Women Voters are gearing up for their second round of door hangers for homes with registered voters. The flyers are expected to help cut down confusion and will bring all the information right to people's door.

"Women between the ages of 18 and 35 because they tend to be the influencers of their families. So, we thought, let's go ahead and target the women there and see if we can make a difference," says Neely.

Women make up 55% of the Precinct 1313.

"Registration numbers are up. Let's get that turnout up. If you don't go out and vote, frankly, don't complain," says Earley.