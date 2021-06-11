Watch
Local 4th grader ready to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Posted at 6:20 PM, Jun 11, 2021
Posted at 6:20 PM, Jun 11, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One local student will have a chance to spell her way to v-i-c-t-o-r-y starting this weekend.

Lilly Foo is just a fourth-grader at Community Christian School here in Tallahassee.

She is one of more than 200 students across the world who will be competing in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Spellers will have to compete in a Pre-bee crossword competition and a word meanings round.

When Lilly isn't lighting it up in spelling competitions, she's putting her artistic skills to good use.

“I like paintings. I just made a starry night painting, and then I made paintings of our dogs,” said Lilly.

The preliminary round begins Saturday and will be held virtually.

The winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee will take home the coveted Bee’s national championship trophy on July

You can watch the opening ceremony Friday on Scripps National Spelling Bee Facebook Page starting at 7:00 p.m.

