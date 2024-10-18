Living life beyond limits: Thomasville’s non-profit supports neighbors with disabilities.

Lives Without Limits has donated $400,000 in specialized equipment, ramps, and vehicle modifications since 2013.

The organization facilitates outdoor adventures and provides emotional support to people with disabilities.



A fundraising event aims to support more Thomasville residents with accessible tools and resources.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Living life without limits.

"From one day to the next, life was a whole new world, everything changed for sure," said Ricks.

I'm checking in on incredible neighbors who aren't letting their disabilities stop them from doing what they love.

Neighbors in Thomasville are gearing up for a big event to raise money for Lives Without Limits, a local non-profit that's been changing lives since 2013.

They've given over $400,000 in specialized equipment, ramps, and vehicle modifications, helping people like Jake stay active and independent

"You can get stuck and isolated really easily in a situation like ours where you get disabled and then mobile," said Ricks.

At just 15 years old, Jake Ricks' life changed in an instant. A diving accident left him paralyzed, but he tells me he's not "disabled"—he's "differently-abled," meaning he's found new ways to do what he loves.

With support from Lives Without Limits, Jake continues his passion for hunting, using a specialized tool that makes it all possible.

"I have a button I put in my mouth and when I bite the button down, it activates the trigger and pulls it for me," said Ricks.

Billie Jo Beverly, co-founder of Lives Without Limits, says they work hard to make sure outdoor adventures are accessible to everyone, from modifying ramps to providing special equipment for people with disabilities.

"You have to make sure it's very even ground so they're not running into potholes. You also have to make sure when it's questionable weather, their controllers—if it's a power wheelchair—are protected. These controllers can cost $15,000 to $20,000, so they can't get ruined," said Beverly.

Beverly tells me it's not just about physical challenges; emotional support is a big part of the picture too.

"We wanted you to have the emotional support system, we wanted you to have the knowledge system of how to navigate this and work through what was going to be your new life," said Beverly.

And having company makes all the difference.

"Just relating to somebody, being able to talk to somebody or being able to hang out with somebody that's been through the same things, it's always good for everybody—whether it's mental health or anything," said Ricks.

Neighbors with disabilities who need assistance can apply for services with Lives Without Limits on their website.