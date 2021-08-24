LIVE | Leon County Schools Board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — All public school children K-8, those under the age of 12, in Leon County are now required to wear facial coverings inside school buildings and on school district transportation without the parental opt-out option. The only exceptions are for students with certain medical conditions.

While some parents are thanking Superintendent Hanna for the K-8 mask mandate, others, including some Board members, say he should have waited.

School board member DeeDee Rasmussen says while safety is important, she feels the Superintendent should have waited for the board.

Rasmussen says she supports following the law and instead of taking the challenge to a courtroom and plans to continue the conversation at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna has taken a strong stance, going against the Governor's Orders and making masks mandatory for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

It's a move that could come with strong consequences.

Last week, the Florida Department of Education gave school districts in Broward and Alachua counties -- which are also requiring masks for students with no opt-out provision -- 48 hours to comply with state law or have the salaries of school board members cut.

Both districts stood firm and said they're not changing their mask mandates.

But, Hanna is not in the same situation. He was elected as superintendent. The superintendents in Alachua and Broward were appointed.

"I understand that I'm the first elected superintendent to take this action and I also fully understand the potential consequences, but those consequences don't come close when you compare it to a child's life," Hanna said. "Appointed superintendents work at the discretion of the board. As an elected superintendent, elected by the voters of Leon County, I'm subjected to potentially be sanctioned, or fined or removed by the Governor. Appointed superintendents are not."



