Gov. Kemp denounces DOJ lawsuit over Election Integrity Law

Posted at 4:08 PM, Jun 25, 2021
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTXL) — Governor Brian Kemp denounced the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit in opposition to Georgia’s Election Integrity Act, S.B. 202.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the federal lawsuit Friday morning saying the state’s new voting laws that officials allege discriminate against Black residents.

“Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color in violation of section two of the Voting Rights Act,” said Garland at a DOJ briefing.

Kemp said the lawsuit was "born out of the lies and misinformation the Biden administration has pushed against Georgia's Election Integrity Act from the start."

The governor's statement reads as follows:

Gov. Kemp held a press conference on Friday in Savannah in response to the lawsuit.
Kemp said Georgia is adding a mandatory Saturday for early voting.

