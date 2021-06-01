Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

DeSantis signs bill banning trans athletes in women's sports

Posted at 10:09 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 10:34:40-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Jacksonville Tuesday, signing into law the Fairness in Women's Sports Act.

The bill bans transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports at educational institutions across the state.

“Girls are going to play girls’ sports, and boys are going to play boys’ sports,” said DeSantis.

Florida Senate Democrats released a statement saying the following:

"The language denigrating trans youth incorporated in this bill shows how little the Republican-led legislature regards equal treatment for all our young people.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project