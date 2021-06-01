DeSantis signs bill banning trans athletes in women's sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Jacksonville Tuesday, signing into law the Fairness in Women's Sports Act.

The bill bans transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports at educational institutions across the state.

“Girls are going to play girls’ sports, and boys are going to play boys’ sports,” said DeSantis.

Florida Senate Democrats released a statement saying the following:

"The language denigrating trans youth incorporated in this bill shows how little the Republican-led legislature regards equal treatment for all our young people.”