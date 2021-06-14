LIVE | DeSantis delivers remarks from Surfside

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis is speaking from The Shul of Bal Harbour in Surfside. he is expected to sign HB 529 into law.

The school day may start a little different in Florida public schools now that DeSantis if signs HB 529, the "Moment of Silence in Public Schools" bill, into law.

If signed into law, school principals would be required to direct first-period teachers to allow for between one to two minutes for a moment of silence at the beginning of the school day.

According to the Florida House of Representatives, the bill:

"Requires principals to require teachers to set aside time for the moment of silence; prohibits teachers from making suggestions to nature of any reflection during the moment of silence; deletes provision authorizing district school boards to provide a brief period of silent prayer or meditation; requires certain teachers encourage parents or guardians to discuss the moment of silence & make suggestions as to the best use of this time."

In April, the Florida Senate voted 32-6 to pass the bill approved by the House in March in a 94-24 vote.

The bill will go into effect on July 1, 2021.