LIST: Local Florida counties offering sandbag pickups ahead of Elsa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In preparation for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa on the Big Bend, some Florida counties have begun offering free sandbag pickup locations.

ABC 27 will be adding to this list as more are announced.

Leon County:

Following recent consistent rainfall and more precipitation in the forecast next week due to Tropical Storm Elsa, Leon County Government will open four sandbag locations for residents.

Beginning Monday, July 5 at 8 a.m., sandbags will be available to the public at the following Leon County locations:

Leon County's Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway

Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

At the intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

Leon County will staff these sites and sandbag fillers are available to assist residents in quickly filling sandbags. Sand, bags and ties will be available for public use. Residents are asked to take no more than 15 bags so as to allow others to prepare.

Property owners who have experienced flooding problems in the past can use sandbags to help divert stormwater from their property.

Jefferson County:

Sandbags will be available on Saturday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for Jefferson County residents and a limit of 10 bags.

Jefferson County Emergency Management is advising those that come to bring their own shovel.

Officials are also asking that if you do not use the sandbags this time, to use them for the future.

Locations are:



Old Fire Department next to County Road Department

Lloyd, between Post Office and Volunteer Fire Department

Wacissa, at the Old Post Office

Lafayette County:

Lafayette County Emergency Management and the Lafayette County Road Department have set up a site for self-service sandbag filling. At this time Tropical Storm Elsa is on track to potentially bring heavy amounts of rainfall to Florida and may possibly impact our area. Due to this, there is a chance of some localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Residents who have previously experienced flooding in their area, as well as those who are concerned they may experience flooding, are welcome to come to retrieve sandbags for their property.

At this time, there is a limit of 25 sandbags per household, and they are self-service, meaning that residents must fill them themselves at the time of pickup. Shovels will be provided for residents to fill their bags.

The Self Service Sandbag Site is located at 138 SW Community Circle, Mayo, FL, 32066. This location is behind the old Road Department shop near the 5th District Community Center. Drive through the gate, and the site will be behind the building.

If any questions please do not hesitate to call Lafayette County Emergency Management at 386-294-1950.

Taylor County:

In preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa, sandbag distribution will begin Sunday, July 4.

Locations/Hours of Operation:



Taylor County Road Department - 587 Highway 27 East (10 a.m. until 2 p.m.)

Steinhatchee Roll-Off - 29649 Beach Road (11 a.m. until 2 p.m.)

Limit 25 sandbags per resident.