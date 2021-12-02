LIST: Free holiday festivities around Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It is the holiday season in and around Tallahassee and the city has released a list of fun and free things to do to spread the joy!

Tallahassee Winter Festival

The 35th Tallahassee Winter Festival will happen Saturday, Dec. 4 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Tallahassee. Visitors can enjoy delicious food vendors, unique arts and crafts merchants and sparkling holiday displays, including Candy Cane Lane in McCarty Park. There will be a children’s activity area on Kleman Plaza that will show family-friendly holiday movies from 6- 10 p.m. Four stages of live entertainment will dot downtown and highlight local actors, dancers, musicians and more. The Lighting Ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. on the parade announcers’ platform, located on South Monroe Street at Bloxham Park

Jingle Bell Fun Run

The Jingle Bell Run begins at 6:15 p.m. and you can register in person from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There is a $20 fee to participate. The first 1,800 registered runners are guaranteed a long-sleeve t-shirt, Santa hat and a jingle bell for their shoe. The distance of the run is about 1.7 miles long.

Nighttime Holiday Parade

The Nighttime Holiday Parade begins at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 4. The parade will be held on Monroe Street.

Candy Cane Lane

Candy Cane Lane in McCarty Park downtown opens at Winter Festival on Dec. 4. Visitors can enjoy a stroll through this magical holiday scene from 3-10 p.m. and can also come back to enjoy it later in the week. Candy Cane Lane will be open nightly from 6-9 p.m. from December 5-12.

Holiday Stroll through Cascades Park

On Saturday, Dec. 11, you can sing aloud, or simply listen, to merry melodies as they fill the air of Cascades Park, 1001 S. Gadsden St., from 6-8 p.m. at the annual Holiday Stroll.

Hitting happy notes, about a dozen different acts will showcase their talents throughout the winding trails of Cascades Park, including the Smokey Hollow Commemoration. The musical stylings include carolers, choruses, instrumentals and more!

As you stroll through the park letting the sights and sounds of the season warm your spirit, treat yourself to free hot cocoa. After you've gathered your tasty treats, grab a seat near Imagination Fountain as the water dances to the sounds and lights of the evening show that plays every fifteen minutes during the event.

Santa Calling

Let the City of Tallahassee add extra magic to the holiday season for your little one by registering for a call from Santa. This thrilling event will be on December 14 from 5:30-8 p.m. More details, including how to register your child for this exciting opportunity, will be available soon. Check Talgov.com and the City's Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs' social media accounts for updates.

Elf Night at Dorothy B. Oven Park

Dorothy B. Oven Park has again illuminated for the holidays with more than 250,000 twinkling lights. The community is invited to enjoy this winter wonderland at the annual Elf Night event on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5:30-8 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make appearances throughout the evening. Visitors can enjoy free cookies (while supplies last) and take a stroll around the decorated grounds.

For safety reasons, vehicles will not be allowed to drive through Dorothy B. Oven Park [talgov.com], which is located at 3205 Thomasville Road, during the event. Public parking will be available next to the park at Thomasville Road Baptist Church, 3131 Thomasville Road.

Motorists traveling along Thomasville Road are urged to drive with caution in the vicinity of the park that night. Drivers who typically use Thomasville Road and who are not attending Elf Night should consider using an alternate route. Delays are expected due to heavier than normal traffic along the road during the event.

The holiday light display in the park is currently open from 6-11 p.m. on weekdays and from 5:30-11 p.m. on weekends. Visitors can drive through or walk the grounds, weather permitting, through January 1, 2022. Use caution if driving through the park.

For more information about Elf Night and the holiday light display at Dorothy B. Oven Park, call the special holiday hotline at 850-891-3115.

Soul Santa Events

Soul Santa is on a mission to bring holiday cheer to Tallahassee children and will return to the LeVerne Payne and Walker-Ford community centers on Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each child up to age 10 will receive a special gift.

This year's events will be drive-throughs, and reservations are required. Registration will soon be available via Talgov.com. An announcement will be posted on PRNA's Facebook and Twitter accounts once registration opens.

The LeVerne Payne Community Center is located at 450 W. Fourth Avenue, and the Walker-Ford Community Center is located at 2301 Pasco Street.

For additional information about more events sponsored by the City of Tallahassee's Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs (PRNA) department, click here.