Lines still long at North Florida pumps, many South Georgia stations empty as Colonial Pipeline restarts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Despite the Colonial Pipeline up and running lines are still long in North Florida and many gas stations are still on "E" in South Georgia.

"I'm just hoping to fill up my tank, so I can get to work this week," said Shaniya Streeter.

Streeter was waiting in line at a gas station in Tallahassee, only for the gas to run out at her pump just seconds after she started pumping.

She was only able to buy 43 cents worth of gas.

Streeter said after traveling from one station to the next she is glad the Colonial Pipeline has been restored.

"I think it's going to be probably for about another day or two of it being really hectic when it comes to gas so hopefully, we get lucky and get to have our tanks filled up," said Streeter.

In South Georgia, a slightly different story.

"I don't think we'll run out," said Donna Carter, who had just finished pumping gas in Valdosta.

People in Valdosta still able to find gas, long lines not a common site but that doesn't mean all stations have fuel.

ABC 27 found a few with pumps covered and out of gas.

"It's a little bit overblown," said Gabriel Priest.

Priest said panic buying has people like him who really need it in a bind.

"This needs to calm down. This usually causes a surge in price when they do this. They usually get gas anyways, " said Priest.

And with fuel on its way to states across the east coast that need it drivers are breathing a sigh of relief as the fuel supply returns to normal.