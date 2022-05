(WTXL) — A line of storms that passed through the area Friday afternoon.

More than 4,000 customers who receive power from Talquin (portions of Leon, Gadsden, and Wakulla counties) are without power.

More than 4,000 customers in the city of Tallahassee are without power.

Duke Energy reports 214 customers in Jefferson County are without power.

Click on the links for updates on power outages from your respective utility provider.