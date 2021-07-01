Lil Baby & Friends concert coming to Tucker Center Aug. 26; tickets on sale July 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rapper Lil Baby will be headlining a concert at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Aug. 26, with tickets going on sale on July 2.

The Atlanta rapper will be joined by Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo for the show in August that starts at 7:30 p.m.

Lil Baby released his debut album Harder Than Ever in May 2018 and featured the single "Yes Indeed," which featured Drake.

Tickets for the concert can be found by clicking here or at the Tucker Center box office and they will officially go on sale July 2 at 10 a.m.