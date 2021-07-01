Watch
Lil Baby & Friends concert coming to Tucker Center Aug. 26; tickets on sale July 2

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Posted at 3:38 PM, Jul 01, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rapper Lil Baby will be headlining a concert at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Aug. 26, with tickets going on sale on July 2.

The Atlanta rapper will be joined by Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo for the show in August that starts at 7:30 p.m.

Lil Baby released his debut album Harder Than Ever in May 2018 and featured the single "Yes Indeed," which featured Drake.

Tickets for the concert can be found by clicking here or at the Tucker Center box office and they will officially go on sale July 2 at 10 a.m.

