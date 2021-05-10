Lightning strike damages truck, injures 2 on I-10 Monday morning commute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Walton County Fire Rescue said just after 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, crews were dispatched to a traffic crash near mile marker 81 eastbound on I-10 after reports of a lightning strike.

According to WCFR, lightning struck the roadway, causing a chunk of the road to fly through the windshield of a truck.

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported with injuries, WCFR reports.