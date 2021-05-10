Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lightning strike damages truck, injures 2 on I-10 Monday morning commute

PC: Walton County Fire Rescue
Posted at 11:53 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 11:53:35-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Walton County Fire Rescue said just after 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, crews were dispatched to a traffic crash near mile marker 81 eastbound on I-10 after reports of a lightning strike.

PC: Walton County Fire Rescue

According to WCFR, lightning struck the roadway, causing a chunk of the road to fly through the windshield of a truck.

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported with injuries, WCFR reports.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project