Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Liberty county storm survivor shares emotional letter of thanks

Communities in Liberty, Leon and Thomas counties begin to clean up after severe weather strikes region Thursday afternoon. ABC 27 Sunrise Morning Show anchor Jasmine Monroe had live coverage from Hosford in Liberty County, Florida and spoke with storm survivors.
Posted at 3:35 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 15:35:43-04

ABC 27's Sunrise anchor Jasmine Monroe spoke with storm survivors in Liberty County Friday, following an apparent tornado that occurred Thursday.

Sharon Lampkin, a Hosford resident, shared what she experienced and a letter she wrote that listed what she's still thankful for after the severe weather impacts.

Tornado activity left downed power lines and large debris in the Hosford area.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to those who were impacted by the severe weather.

No injuries were reported, according to emergency management crews.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming