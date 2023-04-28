Liberty county storm survivor shares emotional letter of thanks

ABC 27's Sunrise anchor Jasmine Monroe spoke with storm survivors in Liberty County Friday, following an apparent tornado that occurred Thursday.

Sharon Lampkin, a Hosford resident, shared what she experienced and a letter she wrote that listed what she's still thankful for after the severe weather impacts.

Tornado activity left downed power lines and large debris in the Hosford area.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to those who were impacted by the severe weather.

No injuries were reported, according to emergency management crews.