LGBTQ+ book store opening in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new LGBTQ+ friendly bookstore is starting up in Tallahassee.

Common Ground Books, located right next to the Leon County Main Library, held a soft opening on Saturday.

With books catered to the LGBTQ+ and minority community, owner Alex Spencer, said although they aren't fully open yet, she wanted to open for a few days during pride month.

She said her store is a safe place for anyone to shop.

"Across Florida, it's important, especially with the current political situation, the gay community is starting to feel like the pressure and the stigma again, so it's especially important for kids, for youth to know that there is community here and that we're fighting," said Spencer.

Spencer says they'll be open once again June 17 and June 18 for more soft openings and will have a grand opening in August.