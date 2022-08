TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Big congratulations is in order to the Levy Park 8-U Navy All Star baseball team.

They just made history this summer by winning the World Series.

They're now in the books as the first Levy Park team to advance to the Cal Ripken World Series earlier this month.

Now they can add champions to their resume as the guys topped Ocala 11 to one to win the World Series this afternoon.

Levy Park, dominate too, in seven game they outscored their opponents 88 to seven.