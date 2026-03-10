Levitt AMP Tallahassee: Music Under The Oaks brings free shows to Lewis Park this spring and summer

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A new free concert series is coming to Tallahassee this spring and summer.

Music Under the Oaks will bring 8 free concerts to Lewis Park beginning in April. Shows will take place on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month through July.

Folk and country singer Angela Autumn will kick off the series on April 9 at 7 p.m. Other scheduled performers include:



BlackCat Zydecco – April 23, a high-energy zydeco band rooted in Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole traditions

Paul McDonald and the Mourning Doves – May 14, singer-songwriter and former American Idol semi-finalist

The Lee Boys – May 28, a dynamic funk and gospel ensemble from Miami

T. Hardy Morris – June 11, indie-rock songwriter with a raw, soulful sound

Boom Chick Ramblers – June 25, a Tallahassee-based band blending early jazz, blues, and Americana

Pharaohs of Funk – July 9, Tallahassee’s traveling funk ensemble

The Intoxicators! – July 23, an energetic surf rock band with classic rockabilly influences

The Levitt Family Foundation, the Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority, and the Council on Culture and Arts helped bring the series to the Capital City.

Kathleen Spehar, the Executive Director of the Council on Culture and Arts, said organizers hope to grow the series in the coming years.

"So eight concerts this year, and then 8 concerts next year and the year after, or possibly more. Because these are popular concerts, and if we can earn a little bit more, the Levitt Foundation will actually provide additional money for us to bring in more concerts," Spehar said.

Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority 2025 Levitt Amp Tallahassee: Music Under the Oaks.

The public is invited to bring snacks, beverages, blankets, and lawn chairs to enjoy the open lawn. On-site food and drink will also be available from local food trucks.

Street parking downtown is free after 6 p.m., with additional parking in the Kleman Plaza Garage on 306 South Duval and the Calhoun Eastside Parking Garage on 215 S Calhoun Street.

For more information, neighbors can visit tallahasseearts.org/LevittAMP.

