LeRoy Collins Leon County Library to host Spring Title Wave Used Book Sale

Friends of the LeRoy Collins Public Library System is set to return with their annual Spring Title Wave Used Book Sale on Saturday.

The annual book sale event is an opportunity for the community to purchase used books, DVDs, CDs, and more. The sale would benefit the Friends of the Library, an organization dedicated to raising funds for equipment, training, books, programs, and other materials to support the Library System, according to Leon County Government.

The event will be held Saturday, April 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bronough Street garage of the downtown Leon County Main Library, located at 200 West Park Avenue.

Parking will be available in the Library's Bronough Street parking lot.

For more information, contact Pamela Monroe, Director of the Leon County Public Library, at 850-606-2614 or MonroeP@LeonCountyFL.gov.