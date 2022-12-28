LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library address food insecurity in the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library brought awareness to food poverty right here in the Big Bend.

Leon County’s Public Library System has launched a free event called Book Feast. It is a family friendly event that is STEM related and teaches kids the importance of math and science, but that’s not all. This event is also based around food themes that help encourage families to get together and read books and participate in activities in a low stress environment.

Innovation Officer Kaysee Shiley says that this is one of many initiatives Leon County has taken in order to address food insecurity in the area.

“I think anytime that we are providing a neutral space for people to talk about tough issues it’s always a positive thing. It was fun to come up here for our Book Feast kick off and see so many families out here just having fun together,” said Kaysee Shiley.

The library will host more Book Feast events in January.

