Leon Volleyball Sweeps Lowndes In Home Opener

Kyle Logan with WTXL
Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 07, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — On Tuesday night, the Leon Lions volleyball team welcomed in the Vikettes from Lowndes in their home opener. The Lions cruised in set one by a score of 25-17, then captured set two 25-14 and set three 25-17.

The sweep would give Leon their third win of the season.

"We needed a home game, we had been on the road, we had played six matches down there in South Florida with crazy great talent, a lot of North Florida teams were down there so we got to see them as well, but I think the biggest thing is coming back," said Leon head volleyball coach Angie Strickland. "This is our first home game, getting a win under your belt and then taking this and utilizing it at practice."

Up next the Lions will play host to Chiles on Thursday night.

