Leon Schools middle school teacher passes away on campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools is mourning the loss of a teacher at Fairview Middle School who passed away at school on Monday.

The school announced the death on Facebook, saying it was due to a medical emergency.

The school released the statement below:

Dear Falcon Family,



It's with a heavy heart that I must inform you that the Falcon family suffered a terrible loss today. I regret to inform you that one of our teachers suffered a medical emergency and passed away this afternoon.



District grief counselors were immediately dispatched to help support our school, and will continue to support the school in the days to come. Tomorrow morning, Big Bend Hospice, Inc. Grief Counselors will be available tomorrow, 9/28/21 from 12:30-3:30pm, to provide additional support and information about ongoing grief counseling through Big Bend Hospice available to our community. If you do NOT want your student to participate in this service, please notify the front office.



We are in communication with the teacher's family. I trust you understand, that out of respect for the family, we will not be releasing any further information at this time.



Rusty Edwards

Principal

No other information has been made public at this time.