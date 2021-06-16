Leon Performing Arts open curtains following pandemic hiatus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Naomi Rose-Mock, a director with Leon Performing Arts lives for the theatre.

"I always enjoy the synergy we get when working with everyone and I just absolutely love it," said Rose-Mock.

She's been a director with Leon Performing Arts for almost a decade. COVID-19 closed the curtain on any performance last year. This year the doors are back open.

"For the students, this is so important I mean for all of us this is so important," said Rose-Mock. "Even though we have been busy and doing our daily lives during COVID it's felt very very isolated."

Naomi gets to direct and coach the best high school actors in all of Leon County.

"Definitely the community, getting to do something I love with my friends," said Lily Zuehlke, one of the lead actors.

She just graduated from high school. Now, she's a lead actor in Anastasia, a role she and her classmates take to heart.

"Ensemble heavy shows like this, not only is it a lot of work for the leads, the ensemble is in everything too. So the leads are always doing something and ensemble is always doing something."

More than 100 members in the production are doing everything they can to learn lines, choreography and of course the music, in less than a month. It is hard work that will pay off when an audience fills these seats in July. A welcome sight for Joelie Campana.

"Oh, it means everything," said Campana. "This is what I love. It was just really hard not to do it last year but you know I understood that you have to keep people safe so I understood that so it just means everything that we are back and it feels normal. I'm just so happy to have this back."

Capacity at Leon County High School Auditorium will be limited because of COVID-19. Wearing masks is optional. You can purchase tickets for the musical right now Leon Performing Arts by clicking here. Tickets are $12. The first performance is on July 9.