Leon High School raises over $500,000 for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare's Cancer Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Reaching new heights helping cancer patients in the community.

Leon High School has raised over $500,000 since the start of their Leon vs. Cancer fundraiser in 2007.

Those dollars go directly to patients at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare's Cancer Center. It can help them pay for treatment, testing, transportation, and wigs for those going through chemotherapy.

Symone Thompson is the co-chair of the fundraiser and says she and her fellow students are excited to make a difference.

"I think that it's special that it's kids who are just taking this on and taking the initiative to try to make someone's life better or make their treatment better, or give them transportation, give them a round of chemotherapy they couldn't otherwise afford and so I hope it's special to all the patients and I know that they appreciate what we do."

TMH diagnoses and treats more than 1,600 new cancer cases a year, with breast cancer being the number one diagnosis.